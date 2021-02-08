  1. Politics
Feb 8, 2021, 10:31 PM

US military column enters Syria from illegal border crossing

US military column enters Syria from illegal border crossing

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – News sources reported the arrival of a US military column from Iraq to Syria, stating that the military column entered Syria through an illegal border crossing.

Saberin news on Monday reported the arrival of a new US military column from Iraq to Syria.

The report added that a US military column has entered Al-Hasakah province in northern Syria.

The US military column entered Syria through Semalka illegal Border Crossing from northern Iraq.

Two days ago, a US military convoy carrying armored vehicles, fuel tankers and logistics equipment entered the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria through Al-Waleed border crossing in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Meanwhile, a US military convoy had been relocated to al-Shadadi district in southern Syrian province of al-Hasakah.

MA/5142494

News Code 169699

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News