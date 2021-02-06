Mehdi Torabi leaves Qatar's Al-Arabi to return to Persepolis

He had joined Qatar’s Al-Arabi at the end of the last season but now has opted for terminating his contract with the Qatari side and inking an 18-month contract with Iranian giants Persepolis for an unannounced fee.

Persepolis FC’s press service announced that Torabi who ‘has a special interest in Persepolis’ ‘returned home’ after continuous negotiations.

The 26-year-old striker started his senior career in Saipa in 2012. After six years playing for the team, he joined Persepolis in 2018 on a three-year contract and quickly turned into of the key attacking forces of the Tehran giants. However, he left the Reds for Qatar some two years later. His departure came before the team's participation in the 2020 AFC Champions League group stage and made fans angry about the move.

Torabi did not find a significant chance for playing in Al-Arabi and scored just three goals in nine appearances.

“I am happy to return to Persepolis and I want to make up for the past,” Torabi said. “I want to repeat my previous success with Persepolis, that’s why I have returned to the team.”

