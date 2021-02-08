Iranian, Norwegian FMs discuss JCPOA in phone call

Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide spoke about the telephone conversation held with her counterpart Mohamad Javad Zarif.

According to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry's Twitter account, in this telephone call with Zarif, Eriksen called on Iran to return full compliance with its obligation under the nuclear deal.

"Good discussion with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Appreciate the dialogue with Iran on bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues. called Iran to return to full compliance with JCPOA," she wrote.

It should be noted that former US President Donald Trump Unilaterally withdrew the US from the Nuclear Deal and re-imposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2018.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU.

Tehran, in response, reduced commitments to the deal to create a balance, calling on other parties to safeguard its economic interests under the deal.

