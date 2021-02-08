Iran registers 7,321 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths in 24 hours

“With the new infections and deaths, the total number of the coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,473,756 with the fatalities standing at 58,536,” Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Monday.

According to Lari, 3,778 patients are in critical condition while 1,260,045 patients have recovered.

So far, more than 9.72 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 106 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 2.32 million and recoveries amounting to 78.4 million.

MR/