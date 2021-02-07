  1. Politics
Iran to receive next shipment of Russian vaccine in mid-Feb.

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Russian Federation said that Tehran will receive the next shipments of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in mid-February, March, and April.

Kazem Jalali made the remarks on Sunday, expressing hope that Iran and Russia will be able to complete their joint production of the COVID-19 vaccine in the next two months.

Russia delivered the first batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Iran on Thursday afternoon.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccines are said to be flown to Iran in three stages. According to the officials of the Iranian Ministry of Health, in the first step, 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be imported into the country.

