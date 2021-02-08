Competent personnel key to speedboats' unique power

"The IRGC navy started its battle at sea against the United States, and today, day by day and moment by moment, it is growing and improving its capabilities and readiness," said Major General Mohamad Bagheri in the ceremony of joining of 340 speedboats to IRGC Navy on Monday in Bandar Abbas.

Stating that the IRGC navy's reliance on fast speedboats is not just equipment, he added, "With a new strategy and a revolutionary approach, this force [ IRGC Navy] turned to new weapons and equipment."

"Building and using a fast speedboat is not something that other countries cannot do, but the factor that makes this small vessel an irreplaceable power is a competent man who is responsible for defending against and attacking the enemy on this vessel," General Bagheri noted.

"With some features such as agility, high maneuverability, high firepower, stealth as much as possible, and many other features, the speedboat plays an irreplaceable role in the sea," he highlighted.

General Bagheri went on to say, "The Navy is growing and progressing considerably in missile combat, mine combat, submarine and surface combat in addition to vessels."

"Existence of more than two-thirds of the world's fossil energy reserves and the transfer of 20% of this energy through the Strait of Hormuz has made the security of the people of this region as of great importance," he said, stressing, "The IRGC navy has been able to fulfill its responsibility for security in the region."

In a ceremony attended by Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohamad Bagheri, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, Governor of Hormozgan, other government and military officials, 340 speedboats capable of carrying and firing various missiles and rockets and supporting diving operations joined the combat section of IRGC Navy today.

These light, fast and attack speedboats were built in the centers affiliated with the IRGC navy and in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

ZZ/IRN84221818