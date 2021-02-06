Ghalibaf to convey Leader’s message to Russian officials

Babak Negahdari made the remarks on Saturday, noting that the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will pay a three-day visit to Moscow to convey the message of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei to the Russian government.

He went on to say that the speaker will also confer on the expansion of bilateral economic relations as well as issues related to the north and south corridor with Russian officials.

According to the advisor, Ghalibaf will hold talks with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and visit the institute of oriental studies on Monday.

He is scheduled to meet with the President of the Eurasian Union and the Russian Foreign Minister on Tuesday.

It should be noted that Ghalibaf has not accepted the health protocols necessary for the meeting with the Russian president, therefore, he will meet with Putin’s special representative to submit the message of the leader of the Islamic Revolution.

