Iran, Russia doing research activities on COVID-19 jointly

Concurrent with the visit of deputy Ministry of Health and Medical Education Mohammadreza Shanehsaz to the Russian capital Moscow, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and sealed between the two countries on Monday in the field of research and development (R&D) activities on COVID-19 disease.

In a ceremony held at the venue of Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology as manufacturer of “Sputnik V” vaccine, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the research and development (R&D) pertinent to coronavirus, COVID-19, disease reached between Pasteur Institute of Iran and Gamaleya Research Institute, signed and sealed by the Deputy Minister of Health and Head of Food and Drug Organization of Iran Mohammadreza Shanehsaz and representatives of Russian Health Ministry.

Sergey Glagolev Advisor to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and Alexander Khavayev Deputy Head of Gamaleya Research Institute of Russia represented by the Russian government in signing and sealing the Memorandum of Understanding.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for broadening and expanding bilateral ties on relevant issues.

Deputy Minister of Health and Head of Food and Drug Organization of Iran Mohammadreza Shanehsaz arrived in Moscow on Sunday and will visit production line of Russian Vaccine Production Factory on Tue. Feb. 09.

MA/IRN84221598