Tehran, Moscow keen on boosting relations via long-term coop.

Alexander Palishuk, a prominent Russian orientalist made the remarks on Sunday, stating that despite expectations, cooperation between Iran and Russia has accelerated during the outbreak of the Coronavirus, and the Iranian and Russian officials in the Caspian Sea region are more determined to expand this cooperation based on mutual interests.

The Russian university professor referred the visit of a delegation from the Ministry of Health of Iran to Russia, saying that this meeting is of high importance considering the sending of the first batch of Russian Sputnik vaccine to Iran.

He went on to say, "Iran showed its confidence in Russia by choosing Sputnik vaccine as one of the vaccines to combat the virus in the country."

There is no doubt that such mutual trust between the two countries can be a good support for the expansion of a strategic partnership between the two countries, he added.

"We, Iranologists, have made extensive efforts to introduce Iran to Russia, and we welcome the expansion of scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries", he also said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, "Cooperation between Iran, Russia, and Turkey has led to the defeat of Western-backed terrorists in Syria."

He reassured that Tehran and Moscow can play a key role in strengthening the stability and security of the Persian Gulf region, fighting terrorism in neighboring countries, especially Afghanistan, and strengthening the central government in this country, and establishing lasting peace.

