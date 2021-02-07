Tehran ,Moscow to finalize tie on joint vaccine production

Heading a delegation, Deputy Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz, and the head of Food and Drug Administration, arrived in Moscow on Sunday.

Negotiations with Russian officials, including the Minister of Health, and the signing of a joint cooperation agreement for producing the Sputnik V vaccine between Iran and the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute, is the most important program of the Iranian officials.

The Iranian delegation will also pay a visit to the production line of a Russian vaccine factory in one of the provinces of this country.

“Negotiations for a purchase agreement and joint cooperation agreement for the production of Sputnik V vaccine with Russia is underway and an agreement will be signed between the two sides during this visit”, Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz said upon his arrival to Moscow.

Russia delivered the first batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Iran on Thursday afternoon.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccines are said to be flown to Iran in three stages. According to the officials of the Iranian Ministry of Health, in the first step, 500,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be imported into the country.

