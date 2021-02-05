US responsible for Yemen destruction: HRW official

In reaction to the US President Joe Biden's announcement yesterday that he will end the US support for the war in Yemen, the Executive Director of DAWN, formerly ED of MENA Division at Human Rights Watch Sarah Whitson has tweeted "the people of Yemen will remember America’s role in their country destruction."

She further said that the US announcement must be fulfilled in practice. She also said that the US must immediately end the arms sales to the Saudi and Emirati-led coalition.

The HRW official further cast doubt on the US intention and said, "Don't stop organizing until all US assistance is cut off for good + plays a credible role for peace and justice at UN 3."

Sarah Whitson then stressed that the end of US support for the Saudi coalition does not mean the end of the war in the country, adding that the US announcement does not also mean that the role and support of the United States in the crisis in Yemen should be forgotten.

