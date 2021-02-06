US seeking direct political, military presence in Yemen

In a tweet late on Friday, Hassan Irloo wrote, “The US is a great devil and we are not optimistic about what they say. Certainly, the new US government has a different policy towards Yemen than its predecessors, and that is to impose the direct political and military presence in the country, as happened in Iraq and Syria.”

Hailing the historic resistance of the Yemeni nation, the ambassador hoped that the resilience will continue until victory with the help of God.

His tweet came after US President Joe Biden, in a speech criticizing the humanitarian situation in Yemen on Thursday, claimed an end to US support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen, indicating that the new administration is planning a more active role in efforts to end the war.

The war has failed to achieve its goals, but killed tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed the impoverished country’s infrastructure. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

On January 13, the spokesman for the Houthi Ansarullah movement urged the regimes waging war under the protection of then-US President Donald Trump to stop their bloody aggression.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam called on the aggressor regimes relying on Trump to end their offensive against Yemen completely.

