UWW announces hosts for 2022, 2023 World C’ships

Additionally, one of the four Beach Wrestling World Series stops originally planned to be hosted by Russia, will be moved. An alternate city is being explored and will be confirmed in the coming weeks, UWW press service reported on Friday.

The UWW Bureau approved the candidature of Belgrade, Serbia as the host of the 2023 Senior World Championships. However, due to the same restrictions on the Russian Federation for hosting World Championships in 2021-2022, Belgrade will replace the former city of Krasnoyarsk as the World Championships host for 2022. For 2023 the World Championships host will be reallocated to Russia, with the city to be finalized in the coming months.

"We are respectful of the CAS decision, WADA’s position and have adapted the schedule accordingly," said UWW president Nenad Lalovic. "We recently held the Individual World Cup in Belgrade with great success and believe that Russia will be a fantastic host nation in 2023."

The 2023 World Championships will be the first qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with the top six finishers in each Olympic weight category qualifying a spot for their nation.

