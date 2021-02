The only gold of the team was snatched by Mohammad Sadegh Firoozpoor at the 75kg category of freestyle competitions.

Sajjad Abbaspour settled for a silver in the Greco Roman’s 55kg category.

Mohammad Mokhtari and Mehdi Bali received two bronze medals in 72kg, and 97kg categories of Greco-Roman’s competitions respectively.

The event was held in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv from Feb. 28 to 28.

