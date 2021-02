TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian deaf Greco Roman wrestlers have started their training sessions to prepare for the upcoming international wrestling championships.

The cadet and junior deaf wrestlers held the first session of their 10-day training camp in the western city of Sanandaj, Kordestan province, on Sunday.

The Iranian athletes will prepare themselves for the World Deaf Wrestling Championship, which will be held in Trabzon, Turkey, in May-June.