Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 2

Arman Melli
US President Biden's era, opportunities and challenges for Iran
Referendum proposal for Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
Aftab
Coup in Myanmar
Ebtekar
US can return to JCPOA with one signature: FM Spokesman
US sets conditions for returning to JCPOA: Blinken
Coup in Myanmar
E’temad
Return of Myanmar to three decades ago
Ettela’at
Administering country in sanctions period “laudable”: Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Khomeini
Islamic Republic, most independent country in world: Judiciary Chief
Public vaccination of COVID-19 to kick off in late current year: VP
200 Mauritanian scholars condemned tie normalization with Israel
Iran
Cabinet members renew their allegiance with founder of Islamic Revolution late Imam Khomeini (RA)
Signature will not guarantee implementation of JCPOA: FM Spox
Iran launches satellite carrier “Zol-Jannah” with solid fuel engine
Jomhouri Eslami
Europe, Russia and china emphasize US return to JCPOA
US dollar to lose ground: CBI governor
MA
Your Comment