No new term, party to be added to JCPOA

"The JCPOA has not been reached easily, it took some 10 years to achieve it, therefore no clause of it will be changed and no one will be added to this international deal,” he said while addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday.

Today, the world's public opinion and politicians, and even many politicians in the United States all believe that the JCPOA can be fruitful in terms of interacting with countries as well as maintaining peace and security and Iran is moving on the same basis, the President said, adding, Americans should know that they are still violating Resolution 2231, so don’t have the right to comment on the JCPOA.

Rouhani called on the US to return to international resolutions, laws and regulations, saying that the Islamic Republic did not violate the 2231 and it was the Americans who left the table of JCPOA.

If the US returns back to its international commitments completely, Islamic Republic will also return to its obligations under the agreement, Rouhani said.

He also expressed hope that all nations and societies will be able to act in favor of the interests of world nations and to acheive global peace

Women's position in Islamic Revolution

One of the indicators for the Islamic Revolution is the position of women in Iran, which proves the legitimacy of the Revolution, President Rouhani said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the National Women’s Day and Mother’s Day which marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra.

One of the significant indicators of the Islamic Revolution which proves the legitimacy of the revolution is the status of women in the society, Rouhani said in the meeting, adding, “The enemies were waging propaganda that this revolution is anti-woman, but all their words were nothing but false claims.”

He also described the Islamic Movement as one of the honors of Iranian history, stating, “We had many revolutions in history, but the Islamic Movement was totally different.”

