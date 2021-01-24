US allowed to start deploying Iron Dome in Persian Gulf

The United States is expected to soon begin deploying Iron Dome missile interceptor batteries, one of the jewels of the Israeli regime's arms manufacturing industry, in its bases in the Persian Gulf States, Zionist sources quoted security officials.

As reported, zionists are refusing to reveal in which countries the Iron Dome interceptors will be deployed and deny this was part of the normalization agreements with the Persian Gulf states.

This comes against the backdrop of the Abraham Accords between the Tel Aviv regime and the two Persian Gulf States, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, and of two large US arms deals, one with the UAE, and the other with Saudi Arabia.

Three weeks ago, the zionists' Missile Defense Organization in the Defense Ministry handed over a second Iron Dome battery to the US Defense Department. The battery was developed by the Israeli regime's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems as part of an agreement for two Iron Dome batteries signed between the two countries in August 2019.

The Iron Dome systems were handed over to the Americans – and the occupying regime's defense sources say the United States has received the approval of senior zionist officials to begin deploying the missile defense systems on American military bases in a number of countries, including in the Middle East, Europe, and the Far East.

“I am certain that the system will help the US Army defend American soldiers against ballistic and aerial threats,” said War Minister Benny Gantz at the ceremony for delivering the second battery.

Because of the sensitivity of the matter for the Americans, the Tel Aviv regime is refusing to reveal in which countries the Iron Dome interceptors will be deployed.

But behind closed doors, zionists gave their tacit agreement to the Americans to place the batteries.

MNA/PR