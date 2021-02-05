Tehran condemns Belgian court ruling against Iranian diplomat

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Islamic Republic strongly condemns Belgian court ruling against Iranian diplomat.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the Islamic Republic strongly condemns the 20-year prison sentence given to Iranian diplomat Assadollah Asadi by a court in Antwerp, Belgium.

He went on to say that Assadollah Assadi was tried while his detention was illegal and against the rules and procedures of the international community and the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention.

Iran supporting ceasefire in Afghanistan: Envoy

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the enforcement of ceasefire in Afghanistan.

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian made the remarks in a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Thursday.

The Iranian envoy briefed the Afghan foreign minister on the recent Taliban’s visit to Tehran and further expressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for securing a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

Solution for problems inside Iran: IRGC commander

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said Thur. that the US sanctions should be seen as an opportunity to end dependency on foreign world.

Speaking during an inauguration ceremony in the northern Province of Ardabil on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami said that the most amazing progress that the country has made so far has taken place under sanctions. He recalled the achievements during the Iran-Iraq war through relying on internal resources under the sanctions and said that whenever there has been sanctions, there has been more progress in Iran.

Iran receives 1st batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

A Mahan airliner carrying the first delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has landed at Tehran International Imam Khomeini Airport.

Russia delivered the first batch of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Iran on Thursday afternoon.

Belgium court sentences Iran diplomat to 20 years in jail

In violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a court in Belgium has sentenced an Iranian diplomat to 20 years behind bars on the charges that Iran had previously rejected.

The West’s support for anti-Iran terrorist group of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq Organisation (MKO), showed once again itself in the form of convicting an Iranian diplomat by the name of Assadollah Assadi, on baseless charges to 20 years in prison.

The Iranian government believes that the plot against Assadi was initially designed by the Israeli Mossad.

Iran COVID-19 update: 67 deaths, 7,040 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,040 COVID-19 infections and 67 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,445,326 with the death toll standing at 58,256.

According to Lari, 3,825 patients are in critical condition while 1,235,581 patients have recovered.

ICJ verdict indicates power of Iranian nation

Iranian President said that the verdict issued by the International Court of Justice indicates the power and greatness of the Iranian nation against the United States.

Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the Iranian government has achieved great success in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, adding, noting that the conspiracies of the US have been foiled.

Iran warns against militarizing Indian Ocean: Gen. Hatami

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has warned against the colonial powers’ plots to militarize the Indian Ocean region, conveying Iran’s concerns in that regard to the IOR meeting.

The Iranian Defense Minister made the remarks while addressing a meeting of defense ministers of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) underway in India’s Bangalore.

In his address to the meeting, the Iranian defense minister called for a re-engineering of the world order based on "the emerging power elements and liberation from polarization."

