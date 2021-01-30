Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on January 30

Arman-e Melli:
Iran, US FMs ask each other for ‘return’
Robert Malley: Maximum Pressure policy against Iran to end
Etemad:
Iranian diplomats issue JCPOA warning to US; Tehran says it is Washington that must return to deal
Ettela’at:
Iran, Russia, Turkey issue joint statement in support of Syria’s territorial integrity
Zarif: It is America’s duty to return to JCPOA
Iran:
Iran, US diplomatic disagreement over first step of returning to JCPOA
Jomhuri Eslami:
UN Sec-Gen. mediates for US return to JCPOA
US suspends arms deals with UAE, Saudi Arabia
Taliban says ready to work with new government if Ashraf Ghani not in power
Shargh:
Good relations with Turkey to continue under any condition
