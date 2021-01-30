Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on January 30

Arman-e Melli:

Iran, US FMs ask each other for ‘return’

Robert Malley: Maximum Pressure policy against Iran to end

Etemad:

Iranian diplomats issue JCPOA warning to US; Tehran says it is Washington that must return to deal

Ettela’at:

Iran, Russia, Turkey issue joint statement in support of Syria’s territorial integrity

Zarif: It is America’s duty to return to JCPOA

Iran:

Iran, US diplomatic disagreement over first step of returning to JCPOA

Jomhuri Eslami:

UN Sec-Gen. mediates for US return to JCPOA

US suspends arms deals with UAE, Saudi Arabia

Taliban says ready to work with new government if Ashraf Ghani not in power

Shargh:

Good relations with Turkey to continue under any condition

MAH