Iran's independence thwarted enemy's insidious plans

The people of Iran have been watching the American and British rhetorics in Iran for many years, but the power given to them by the late Imam caused them to decide the fate of the country, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday at the open session of the Parliament.

This fact provoked the reaction of the superpowers of the East and the West to put a lot of pressure on the country, but Iran has thwarted the insidious plans of the enemy because of its independence, he added.

Stating that if the United States believes in the JCPOA, it should show its commitment to it in practice, he said that instead of making preconditions, the new US administration should think about how to implement the lifting of sanctions and fulfill its legal obligations.

Referring to the recent remarks of the US Secretary of State, he described the government's stance towards Iran as disappointing.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to his presence at the Fordow nuclear site for field monitoring of how the sanctions lifting law was implemented last week, saying, "Without prior notice, I visited the industrial town south of Tehran for field monitoring of the production situation."

Referring to the 20% uranium enrichment, he said, "We believe that the nuclear industry, with its economic benefits from energy production and the production of radiopharmaceuticals, as well as its various benefits in the agricultural sector, can be effective in neutralizing sanctions."

ZZ/FNA13991112000183