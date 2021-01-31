Chabahar port key to develop Iran-India ties

Iranian and Indian officials held a session in Chabahar on Sunday to review the mutual cooperation in the development of Shahid Beheshti Port in southeastern Iran.

During the meeting, Jitendra Singh, described the Iranian port as a vital hub linking India to landlocked countries, saying that Chabahar is a key to the development of trade, economic, political and friendly relations between Tehran and New Delhi.

He said, “Chabahar port has been able to handle 75,000 tons of India’s donated wheat to Afghanistan in the past years,” adding, "Good measures have been taken to upgrade Chabahar port and the necessary follow-up has been done for how to use it jointly.”

Singh noted that in addition to India, many countries have shown interest in investing and participating in the development of the strategic port.

He said New Delhi has always sought exemptions and sanctions waivers on Chabahar port to use it as a means to have access to other countries’ markets.

Referring to the delivery of an Indian consignment to equip Chabahar port, Singh said, "We are happy to supply the port of Chabahar with two cranes… This can solve some of the problems in loading and unloading cargos."

The first consignment of Indian strategic equipment for the development of port activities at Chabahar port in Iran arrived in the port on January 17.

India delivered the batch of its heavy cranes to bolster operations at Chabahar port. The strategic loading and unloading equipment cargo is worth $8.5 million.

The arrival of the consignment marked the activation of the contract between Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) and the Indian side.

Iran will receive the next consignment to equip Chabahar port in the coming days.

MR/IRN84205725