Speaker calls for boosting capabilities, self-sufficiency

Speaking on Sunday, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf referred to the hostile measures by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the past year, maintaining that the actions indicated that the Global Arrogance cannot be trusted.

He added that the recent developments have been a great lesson for Iran and the Islamic Republic must become self-sufficient in various fields and trust its own capabilities.

"We have to learn from these events and believe that we have to be strong and rely on our own capacities for development.”

He pointed to the considerable capacities of the private sector, adding that in the current situation where the country is struggling with sanctions and the coronavirus, looking at real potentials along with correct management can help reach our goals.

Referring to the flourishing of many sectors under the tough economic sanctions, he said, “Although the sanctions have put a lot of pressure on the country, they have, on the other hand, created capacities that can help break the hurdles and make the economy dynamic.”

Ghalibaf said the completion of unfinished economic projects is the other factor that can help boost the country’s development plans.

“Around 100,000 economic projects are left unfinished; the completion of such plans would be a great boost to our development plans,” he stressed.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has also advised the authorities to draw plans to counteract the United States sanctions on Iran through boosting internal economic capabilities.

