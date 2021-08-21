Perpetrators of attack on Iraqi power towers arrested

The Joint Operations Command confirmed that some of the perpetrators of the attacks on power towers in Iraq have been arrested with the assistance of Iraqi citizens.

Iraqi security forces managed to prevent the attack on power towers, arresting a number of perpetrators, and killing dozens of them while trying to attack the power towers, Tahseen al-Khafaji, spokesman of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

A number of perpetrators involved in the attack on the power towers were handed over to the judiciary, he added.

He also stated that the security forces enjoy high capabilities to identify the perpetrators of these attacks.

In the end, he stated that the extensive cooperation of the citizens and their information help them to arrest the perpetrators.



