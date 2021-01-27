Tehran terms Armenia's territorial integrity as a red line

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian on Wed. in Yerevan.

Zarif emphasized during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart that Iran considers Armenia as an important neighbor, adding that borders of Armenia and Iran have always been borders of friendship and cooperation.

“Iran attaches big importance to the territorial integrity of all countries, and respects and follows that all nations’ religious and other rights are always protected. Our red line is the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, on which we’ve clearly expressed our voice,” Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed condolences over the human losses in the 2020 war that broke out between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He emphasized that work must be done to solve humanitarian issues. “We are a country that has seen war and we are familiar with the pain and sorrow that the people bear during war. Iran is ready to provide any kind of humanitarian assistance to solve these issues,” Zarif said.

He added that Iran is ready to further develop relations with Armenia in the political, cultural, economic and security sectors.

The two countries of Iran and Armenia have common concerns, including the presence of terrorists in the region, Zarif continued.

