  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jan 20, 2022, 7:18 PM

Lahore bomb blast kills 3, injures 20 in busy market

Lahore bomb blast kills 3, injures 20 in busy market

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) –  At least three people were killed and 25 injured Thursday after a bomb blast rocked a busy shopping market of Pakistan's Lahore, police said.

"Initial investigations show that it was a time-controlled device on a motorbike which was the cause of the blast," Rana Arif, spokesman for Lahore police, told news agency AFP.

The blast that shattered windows of nearby shops and buildings took place at the Paan Mandi in Lahore's famous Anarkali market, where Indian commodities are sold.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but there have been a series of blasts and attacks against police since December when a truce between the government and Pakistan's Taliban lapsed.

Condemning the blast, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. He also sought a report from the Punjab government.

RHM/PR

News Code 183097
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183097/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News