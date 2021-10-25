Winners of 38th Tehran Intl Short Film Festival announced

The closing ceremony of the 38th Tehran International Short Film Festival was held in Iran Mall Complex.

Winners of International Cinema Completion are as follows:

-Best Experimental Film Award was received by Jean-François Comminges for "Identification" from France

-Best Animation Award was received by Ma Weijia for "Step Into the River", a joint production of China and France

-The Best Documentary Award was received by Yaser Talebi for "I Will Not Be Alone" from Iran

-Best Feature Film Award was received by Damian KOCUR for "Beyond Is the Day" from Poland

-The Gear Award of this section which will be introduced to OSCARS® was received by Amir Pazirofteh for "Capsul" from Iran

Iranian Short Film Association praised "De Middleton" and "Mashoum" and presented ISFA Medal to Houra Tabatabaei for "The Crave"

Winners of the Iran Cinema Competition Section are as follows:

-The Best Dubbing Awards was received by Amir Asheq Hosseini and Zohreh Ali Akbari for "All the Time" -The Best Editing Award was received by Hossein Jamshidi Gohari for "The Last Lullaby in Tehran"

-The Best Cinematographer Award was received by "Arman Fayyaz" for "Bonos"

-The Best Adapted Screenplay Award was received by Mohammad Vahdani for "The Last Lullaby in Tehran"

-The Best Screenplay Award was received by Shadi Karam Roudi for "All the Time"

-The Diploma of Honor for Best Special Effects was received by Mahdi Sherkat Masoul for "The Past" animation

-The Best Animation Director was received by Hammid Mohammadi for "The Past"

-The Award for Best Director in Experimental Film was received by Arshia Zeinali for " How Should One Wait for Godot"

-Best Research and Writing Award in Documentary was received by Amin Pakparvar for "Death and the Dragon"

-The Best Documentary Director Award was received by Mohammad Baqer Shahin for the "Chair"

-The Diploma of Honor for Best Scene Design was received by Reyhaneh Esmaeilian for "Morse"-

-The Diploma of Honor for Best Actor was received by Behzad Dorani for "Zoozeh"

-The Best Director in Feature Film was received by Ronak Jafari for "Morse

-The Cash Prize and Festival Trophy of the best film with national identity and increasing social assets was received by Amir Hoshang Moein for "Wet Mirror"

-The Best Producing Film Award was received by Amirhossein Enayati and Mohammad Yousefi for "Morse"

-The Jury Special Award in Feature or Experimental Film was received by Soheila Pour Mohammadi for "The Savior"

RHM/