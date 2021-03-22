Iran underlines reaching lasting stability in Afghanistan

Jean Arnault and Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian hold a phone conversation on Monday.

In this conversation, the two sides, while reviewing the various dimensions of the developments in Afghanistan, stressed the need to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and accelerate the achievement of lasting peace and stability through diplomatic and political means.

The officials also discussed the central role of the UN in building a collective consensus among all friend countries of Afghanistan in order to strengthen the position of its people and legal institutions.

