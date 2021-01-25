  1. Politics
3 killed, 10 injured in terrorist attack on Deir ez-Zur

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Three soldiers were martyred and ten others were injured after targeting the bus carrying them by terrorist groups.

A Military Source said in a statement to SANA “At around 13:40 pm, a bus transports Syrian Arab Army’s soldiers on Deir ez-Zur–Palmyra road, in Al-Malha –Al-Shola area, came under fire from the south side of the road by a terrorist group coming from al-Tanf area, claiming the lives of three soldiers and injuring ten others.

This attack comes at a time when some media outlets reported that US occupation forces transported hundreds of ISIL terrorists from Iraq to the Syrian area of Al-Tanf to carry out attacks against the Army’s personnel and against the civilian citizens in the Syrian Al-Jazeera.

