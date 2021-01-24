Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 24

Mardom Salari
First COVID-19 vaccination phase in coming days: Rouhani
EU economic aide: Iran’s access to blocked assets to be eased
Iran not interested in direct contact with new US administration: Araghchi
Kayhan
Al-Nujaba movement warns regional, international supporters of ISIL
Jomhoori Eslami
President urges more strict protocols to prevent new COVID-19 waive
Zionists worried about Biden’s possible JCPOA return
Majority of Americans want Trump’s conviction in Senate
Shahrvand
Iran to receive COVID-19 vaccine from friendly countries
Iran
Leader condoles passing of senior Iranian cleric
Health protocols to continue for at least six more months
Etela’at
Biden orders review of sanctions affecting countries’ COVID-19 battle
Rouhani says three Iranian vaccines to go on market by March
MR
