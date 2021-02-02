Iraqi parliament to meet with PM to discuss US troops expel

The member of Iraq's Security and Defense Committee Karim Alivi said Tuesday that the commission would soon hold a security meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

In an interview with Al-Maalomah, Alivi stated that the meeting is a continuation of last week's meeting and that the focus of the meeting will be the government's promise to implement the parliament's resolution on the expulsion of American troops.

He added that the most important issues to be discussed at the meeting will be the new security developments, the escalation of terrorist operations, especially in the western regions, and its negative effects on the security and economic situation.

He highlighted that the issue of the expulsion of American troops, citing a parliamentary resolution, will be a priority in the issues discussed in the meeting with Al-Kadhimi.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by US former President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

In response, the Iraqi parliament approved a plan to expel US troops from the country.

