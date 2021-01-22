Takfiri terrorism trying to justify foreign presence in Iraq: Iran Foreign Ministry

Iran has strongly condemned a deadly terrorist attack in Baghdad, saying the Takfiri terrorists are trying to disturb peace and security in Iraq and justify the foreign presence in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned terrorist bombings in the Iraqi capital today that killed and injured dozens of innocent Iraqi people.

Baghdad bombing, Netanyahu’s boot-licking have same objective: Zarif

Iranian foreign minister has condemned deadly suicide bombings in Baghdad, saying that such terrorist moves have the same objective as the Israeli regime’s plots against Iran, but such plots will be to no avail.

“From terrorist bombings in Baghdad to Netanyahu's boot-licking—albeit a new boot—all have but one objective: trap another POTUS into spending US blood & treasure to “confront” Iran. The cringe-worthy obsequiousness notwithstanding, desperate plotting against Iran will fail again,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

Iran completes construction of Nahid-2 satellite

Iranian experts have completed the construction of a communications satellite and an orbital transmission system.

“The construction projects of ‘Nahid-2’ communication satellite and ‘Saman’ Orbital Transmission System have been completed, and the devices will be delivered to the Iranian Space Agency by the [Iranian] yearend [March 2021],” Head of Iranian Space Agency Morteza Barari told Mehr on Thursday.

Zarif to visit Baku to discuss Karabakh

According to the Iranian Embassy in Baku, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on January 24. The diplomat | will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev during his visit.

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,204 cases, 93 deaths in 24h

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 6,204 COVID-19 infections and 93 deaths due to respiratory disease in the 24 hours till Thursday noon. Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,354,520 with the death toll standing at 57,150.

Enemies of Iranian nation ‘overthrown in disgrace’: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani referred to the isolation of former US President Donald Trump after the election defeat, saying the enemies of the Iranian nation are now overthrown in disgrace.

Iran launches largest APG collection, processing facility

The Persian Gulf Bidboland Gas Refinery Project was officially inaugurated on Thursday by order President Hassan Rouhani via video conference, in the presence of Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

Gulf Bidboland Gas Refinery is considered as the largest associated petroleum gas (APG) collection and processing facility in the country with a daily processing capacity of more than 56 million cubic meters and an investment of $3.4 billion.

