Iran launches largest APG collection, processing facility

Gulf Bidboland Gas Refinery is considered as the largest associated petroleum gas (APG) collection and processing facility in the country with a daily processing capacity of more than 56 million cubic meters and an investment of $3.4 billion.

The project is also one of the largest gas refineries in West Asia. It aims to collect associated petroleum gas in the provinces of Khuzestan, Bushehr, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad in order to reduce environmental pollution and produce valuable items.

The megaproject was financed with an investment of $3.4 billion as one of the projects of the second leap of the petrochemical industry, will receive 13.5 million tons of sour gas from NGL 900 and 1000 and 2.25 million tons of sweet gas from NGL 1200 and 1300 plants annually.

The plant’s daily processing capacity is over 56 million cubic meters of APG as much as the output of two phases of South Pars. If the complex operates at full capacity, it will generate $700 million a year for the country.

This super project was approved by the Economic Council in 2003.

Annually 10.4 million tons of methane, 1.5 million tons of ethane, 1 million tons of propane, 0.5 million tons of butane, 0.6 million tons of gas condensate, 0.9 million tons of acid gas will be produced at Persian Gulf Bidboland Gas Refinery. The methane produced by this refinery will be injected into the national gas network and ethane will be the feedstock of Gachsaran Petrochemical Plant.

65% of the total investment in this project is the share of domestic construction and 63 million accident-free man/hours have been registered in the project’s construction.

The project created 15,000 jobs during its construction. During operation, it creates jobs for 1,000 people.

The wastewater of the Bidboland refinery in the Persian Gulf is zero and not a drop of effluent leaves the site thanks to the installation of a new ZDL (zero discharge liquid) recovery system in the facility.

Back in 2018, a $1.2-billion contract for the development of an APG collection project in East Karun was signed between the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC) and the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC).

