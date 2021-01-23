'Iran Wants the Nuclear Deal It Made'

Iranian Foreign Minister, in an article published on Friday, said Tehran wants to preserve the nuclear deal it has made not a new one, urging the new US administration to reject the failed assumptions of their predecessors.

In an article titled 'Iran Wants the Nuclear Deal It Made' published in Foreign Affairs magazine, Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that the new US administration has a fundamental choice to make: "It can embrace the failed policies of its predecessor, and continue down the path of contempt for the international cooperation and international law. Or, it can reject failed assumptions & seek peace and comity."

Armenian minister in Tehran for economic talks

Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said that the Armenian Minister of Economy has arrived in Tehran on Friday.

Hamid Zadboum announced that the Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan arrived in Tehran on Friday and both sides are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on the expansion of economic cooperation.

IRGC forces bust anti-revolutionary terrorist in western Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force in an operation managed to bust an anti-revolutionary terrorist who had assassinated a police chief in August 2018.

According to the public relations department of the IRGC Ground Force's Najaf Ashraf Base, following a series of comprehensive intelligence activities, the foreign-backed terrorist who had assassinated Major Hassan Maleki, the chief of the Traffic Police of Kermanshah’s Ravansar has been arrested.

Zanganeh says not worried on regaining Iran oil market share

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said he did not worry about Iran regaining its oil market share in the wake of eased sanctions on Tehran.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 25th Iran Oil Show on Friday, the minister said, "I am not worried about regaining Iran's lost oil market share, and oil buyers do not limit themselves to one or two sellers."

Iran COVID-19 update: 75 deaths, 6,305 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,305 COVID-19 infections and 75 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,360,825 with the death toll standing at 57,225.

According to Lari, 4,134 patients are in critical condition while 1,151,676 patients have recovered.

Some regional countries lost four years depending on Trump

Iranian Foreign Minister said that a number of Persian Gulf countries lost four years of cooperating with Iran by depending on the former US President Donald Trump.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks on Friday, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought to have friendly relations with Persian Gulf littoral states.

“This region belongs to all of us and its security is in the interest of all of us," he added.

He expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic to hold talks with regional countries, underlining that Iranian officials have repeatedly suggested holding dialogue with Persian Gulf countries.

Iranian Army's Air Force enjoying unique UAV capabilities

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi says the Islamic Republic’s Air Force has made considerable progress in various areas, especially the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past years.

“The Army’s Air Force has conducted all its missions perfectly so far, and today, it has turned into a unique power in the field of UAVs and drones,” The top commander said during a visit to Air Force units in the southern city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday.

25th Iran Oil Show opens in Tehran

The 25th Iran Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show) opened at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Friday and will go through Monday, January 25.

The four-day exhibition was inaugurated by Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh in a ceremony attended by private sector industrialists, representatives of the parliament as well as producers and operators in the industry.

ZZ/