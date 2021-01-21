Enemies of Iranian nation ‘overthrown in disgrace’

The president made the remarks during a virtual inauguration ceremony of the Persian Gulf Bidboland Gas Refinery Project on Thursday.

The President appreciated Iranian engineers and experts for their efforts to construct the refinery, which is one of the Lartet projects of its kind in West Asia, and said "This major project is inaugurated on the same day that those [Trump administration] who claimed Iran would be overthrown by their bullying were themselves defeated with humiliation and shame."

"The actions of those who conspired and planned against our nation in the last days of their miserable lives became clear to the whole world and to the American nation itself, and everyone saw how they [Trump administration] were anti-democratic," Rouhani added.

Energy industry part of Iran’s national power

Rouhani underlined that part of the Islamic Republic’s national power comes from its energy industry.

"Our country is bestowed with great resources of oil and gas and is also situated next to the world’s major shipping routes.”

Referring to the undeniable role of Iran in the energy market, Rouhani said, "Iran has a special and important position in the region in terms of energy resources and with 32 trillion cubic meters of gas, it is the largest gas source in the world and in terms of gas resources stands on top."

"Today, for the first time in the history of Iran, we are witnessing the daily production of one billion cubic meters of gas,” the president said.

“The world needs Iranian oil and gas,” he stressed.

