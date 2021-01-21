  1. Politics
India hopes for more Iran, Venezuela oil exports

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – India is hoping to diversify its sources of crude by purchasing Iranian and Venezuelan oil as the tenure of hawkish Donald Trump in the White House has ended.

India is hoping US President Joe Biden’s administration will take a softer line than that of Trump against Iran and Venezuela, enabling the world’s third-largest oil importer to diversify its sources of crude, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

He said his country would be happy if the number of oil-producing nations rises, reiterating comments that he made last month.

Last month, referring to the election of Biden as the new US president, Dharmendra had said, “Some geopolitical changes are there…. Let us wait for how things unfold."

