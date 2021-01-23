  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 23

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, January 23.

Jomhoori Eslami

Zanganeh says Iran to return to oil market stronger than before

Biden’s aide: If Iran returns to JCPOA, sanctions will be lifted

Iran’s Bid Boland refinery becomes operational

Major refinery inaugurated during most severe sanctions

Etela’at

Iran’s oil exports increased sharply in past days

Window of opportunity won’t remain open for ever: Zarif

Kayhan

A family of four die in Zionist attacks on Hama

Iran launches largest APG processing, collection project

Iran beat Trump, won’t give in to Biden: Ashton

Anti-Biden rallies across the US

Mardom Salari

European allies ready for what Biden dictates

Health ministry warns of fourth coronavirus peak

Energy power part of Iran’s national power: Rouhani

