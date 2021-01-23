Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Jan. 23

Jomhoori Eslami
Zanganeh says Iran to return to oil market stronger than before
Biden’s aide: If Iran returns to JCPOA, sanctions will be lifted
Iran’s Bid Boland refinery becomes operational
Iran
Major refinery inaugurated during most severe sanctions
Etela’at
Iran’s oil exports increased sharply in past days
Window of opportunity won’t remain open for ever: Zarif
Kayhan
A family of four die in Zionist attacks on Hama
Iran launches largest APG processing, collection project
Iran beat Trump, won’t give in to Biden: Ashton
Anti-Biden rallies across the US
Mardom Salari
European allies ready for what Biden dictates
Health ministry warns of fourth coronavirus peak
Energy power part of Iran’s national power: Rouhani
MR
Your Comment