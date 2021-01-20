  1. Politics
Trump leaves White House

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania left the White House.

Trump emerged from the building Wednesday and strode across the South Lawn to board Marine One.

He said, “It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime.”

The Trumps left the White House grounds on Marine One at around 8:20 a.m. heading to Joint Base Andrews.

The Associated Press reports that there will be a sendoff there with a red carpet, a military band, and a 21-gun salute.

Guests have been invited, but it is unclear how many will attend. Vice President Mike Pence plans to skip the event, citing the logistical challenges of getting from the airbase to the inauguration ceremonies. 

The Trumps was board Air Force One and head to Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he will retire with a small group of former White House aides.

