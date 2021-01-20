Trump could be accessory to murder after Capitol riot: Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump could be an accessory to murder after this month’s deadly riots at the US Capitol.

In an interview with MSNBC that aired Tuesday night, Pelosi repeatedly decried Trump’s role in inciting a violent insurrection on Jan. 6 that claimed the lives of five people, including a US Capitol Police officer.

“Presidents’ words are important. They weigh a ton,” Pelosi said about Trump, who continuously stoked false claims of widespread election fraud on Twitter and encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol in a fiery speech given at a “Save America” rally not long before rioters stormed the building. “And they used his words to come here.”

The speaker went a step further and said that if it were proven that some members of Congress collaborated with members of the group that attacked the Capitol, they — as well as Trump — would be accessories to crimes committed during the insurrection.

“And the crime, in some cases, was murder,” Pelosi said. “And this president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction.”

