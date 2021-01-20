Trump dead but JCPOA alive: Rouhani

Referring to the situation in Washington on the eve of Biden's inauguration, President Rouhani said, "You see, on Wednesday, the day of the inauguration of the new president, Washington DC has become a military barracks. All these armed forces came to establish the security of this city. This is one of the fruits of Trump's clumsy work."

"America's political isolation is one of Trump's legacy," he added, saying, "The United States was left alone in its policies. Where he worked against Palestine, he was left alone. When he left the JCPOA, he was left alone. He was left alone in international organizations."

"Two years ago, he chaired the Security Council and called on Security Council leaders to condemn the JCPOA, but all Security Council leaders opposed him," Rouhani added.

This item is being updated...

