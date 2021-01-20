2 millitary convoys targetted by roadside bombs in Baghdad

Qasim Al-Jabarin faction has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The US convoys, which carry logistics equipment for American troops stationed in US bases in Iraq, enter Iraq mainly via the Syrian border in the west or trhough the Kuwaiti border in the south.

The convoys have been targeted by roadside bombs on a weekly or even daily basis in recent months.

Iraqi groups have announced that the deadline for Al-Kadhimi's government to withdraw US troops from Iraq has expired and that they will resume attacks on the US coalition and its positions.

