US coalition convoys attacked in Baghdad, Samawah

A US coalition logistics convoy in Iraq was attacked by roadside bombs.
The attack on the US coalition logistics convoy took place in the Yusufiya area south of Baghdad, Al-Mayadeen reported on Friday night.
Saberin News also reported in the Telegram that a US military logistics convoy in the Iraqi province of Samawah was also targeted.
Three days ago, a US coalition logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb on Tuesday morning in Saladin province.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the American logistics convoy.
