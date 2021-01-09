  1. Politics
US coalition convoys attacked in Baghdad, Samawah

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – US coalition logistics convoys were targeted by roadside bombs in southern Baghdad and Samawah province.

A US coalition logistics convoy in Iraq was attacked by roadside bombs.

The attack on the US coalition logistics convoy took place in the Yusufiya area south of Baghdad, Al-Mayadeen reported on Friday night. 

Saberin News also reported in the Telegram that a US military logistics convoy in the Iraqi province of Samawah was also targeted.

Three days ago, a US coalition logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb on Tuesday morning in Saladin province.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the American logistics convoy.

