Persian leopard spotted in SW Iran

Shahram Ahmadi, chief of the provincial department of environment said that the protected areas of the province are the areas for the passage of wildlife species, including leopards, between other areas of the province and neighboring provinces.

Three leopards were first spotted in last year on the outskirts of the Helen Forest Protected Area, he added, saying that this is the second non-professional imaging of this species in the province.

Persian leopards are among the most endangered species in the world. It has been listed as "endangered" in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Iran is one of its main habitats.

ZZ/IRN84192715