  1. Iran
Jan 20, 2021, 7:00 PM

Persian leopard spotted in SW Iran

Persian leopard spotted in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – A Persian leopard has been spotted at the heights overlooking Karun Dam in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, southwest of Iran, chief of the provincial department of environment said.

Shahram Ahmadi, chief of the provincial department of environment said that the protected areas of the province are the areas for the passage of wildlife species, including leopards, between other areas of the province and neighboring provinces.

Three leopards were first spotted in last year on the outskirts of the Helen Forest Protected Area, he added, saying that this is the second non-professional imaging of this species in the province.

Persian leopards are among the most endangered species in the world. It has been listed as "endangered" in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Iran is one of its main habitats.

ZZ/IRN84192715

News Code 168796

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News