SHAHR-E KORD, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province is one of the 31 provinces of Iran. It lies in the southwestern part of the country. Its capital is Shahr-e Kord.

Mount Zagros is an attractive range of mountains stretching from northwest to southwest of the province.

As a whole 76 percent of the province is covered by mountains and hills.