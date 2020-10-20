VIDEO: Persian Leopard caught on cam. in Bamu National Park

The area of the park is more than 40,000 hectares and includes three mountain ranges that are extended in parallel form from the east to the west. Bamu peak is the highest point in the park with a height of 2700 meters that can be seen from the city of Shiraz.

The park’s vegetation has created a suitable environment for the population of gazelles, rams, ewes, and goats. There are other types of animals such as leopards, panthers, wolves, hyenas, forest cats, jackals, and fox. There are birds such as partridge, dull-yellow partridge, and golden eagle. There are flocks of partridges near the springs and other parts of the park.