CBI gov. informs of partial release of Iranian frozen funds

As Abdolnaser Hemmati told reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting, the remaining fund will also be released in the future.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has adopted various methods to unblock its frozen assets in other countries.

Foreign policy officials and those from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) are doing their best to unblock Iran's frozen assets through diplomacy.

The country has been negotiating with other countries in this regard and has announced it may file lawsuits or launch legal action to gain access to the funds, if necessary.

By the present time, Iran has successfully unblocked some of the frozen assets from a number of countries.

Iran's negotiations with South Korea about releasing its frozen funds is underway, while the country could recently release its financial resources blocked in Iraq.

For Iran, there are different ways to return its frozen money such as bartering or purchasing goods from other countries.

