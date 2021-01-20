Anti-human sanctions deprived, killed thousands amid pandemic

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Omar strongly criticized the anti-human and hawkish measures by outgoing US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, including the efforts to back the crimes of the occupying regime of Israeli against the Palestinian nation, inking arms deals with Saudi Arabia amid the Yemen crisis and the “crippling sanctions” against the Iranian nation.

In a related tweet, she wrote, “Pompeo lobbied for and imposed crippling sanctions on the Iranian people—depriving them of much-needed medical supplies during a pandemic and killing thousands.”

While Iran was among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus that first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading across the globe, the Trump regime has been slapping multiple sanctions against the Iranian nation under unfounded pretexts in the past months.

Such sanctions made the battling against highly contagious virus more difficult in the early months, however, the Iranian scientists have managed to overcome a majority of such challenges by relying on domestic capabilities.

