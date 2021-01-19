Uranium metal production has peaceful, medicinal uses

"The statement was a joint statement by the three countries' foreign ministry spokespersons and not a joint statement by the foreign ministers, but in any case, as announced by the Atomic Energy Organization, the operation of the Isfahan Metal Uranium Plant which was mentioned in Parliament's law and advanced (silicide) fuel production for use in Tehran research reactor, are two completely different issues," said Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"What the IAEA has reported on is the start of research and development activities to design a more advanced fuel for Tehran's research reactor called silicide fuel, which Iran informed the Agency of its plan two years ago, and has also recently provided relevant design information," he added.

Stating that uranium metal is an intermediate product in the silicide fuel production process, Khatibzadeh highlighted, "The design information questionnaire of Isfahan Metal Uranium Plant has not been submitted to the Agency yet and this action will be done after making the necessary arrangements and within the deadline specified in the law."

Criticizing baseless comments in this regard, he added, "Uranium metal also has peaceful uses, and some countries now use metallic uranium-based fuels for their reactors and this is not in conflict with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the safeguards obligations of countries."

"At the same time, this technology is a requirement for Iran, which must provide its patients with the best quality radiopharmaceuticals," he noted, adding, "It enjoys a completely humanitarian and peaceful aspect."

In a statement on Saturday, Britain, France, and Germany expressed “deep concern” over Iran’s production of uranium metal without pointing to their lack of commitment to the JCPOA.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reacted to the statement released by E3 and noted that the Strategic Action Plan mandated by the Iranian Parliament and manufacturing advanced fuel are two different issues.

“The organization has not yet provided the Agency with the design information questionnaire for the metal uranium plant subject to Article 4 of the International Atomic Energy Law, which, of course, will be done within the appropriate time and after the necessary measures are adopted,” the statement said.

