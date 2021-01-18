Yemen to unveil new military equipment

While calling US a terrorist, he said that Washington defends the aggression and kills nations. The terrorist groups have been created by the United States.

The Yemeni Ministry of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff are upgrading the country's military equipment under the strict supervision of the Supreme Political Council, he stated.

He pointed out that oppression and aggression against Yemeni people led to the development of military equipment, noting that Yemeni Armed Forces have been equipped with advanced equipment and military warfare that is used to defend the country.

The Yemeni defense minister said that new military equipment would be unveiled soon, adding that these systems would bring about major changes in the war strategy and counter-aggression of the Saudi-Emirati coalition.

Al-Atefi stressed that invasion of Yemen will be stopped only by force, stressing that Yemen enjoys this capability and has succeeded in making good progress in manufacturing heavy, semi-heavy and light weapons as well as surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

"We all heard that Ansarullah of Yemen was called a terrorist group by the United States. This does not matter to us in Yemen. Everyone knows that these are political issues. No one has the right and cannot call someone who defends his country and nation a terrorist,” Yemeni defense minister added.

MA/FNA13991029001030