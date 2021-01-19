VIDEO: US Capitol briefly shuts down after nearby fire

Washington fire and emergency medical services said that the fire has been extinguished.
There were no injuries, it said, adding, "This accounts for smoke that many have seen."
TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The US Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Monday went on brief lockdown due to a fire set by a homeless person, not violent attacks feared in the runup to inauguration day, Capitol Police said.
