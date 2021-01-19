  1. Video
Jan 19, 2021, 11:54 AM

VIDEO: US Capitol briefly shuts down after nearby fire

VIDEO: US Capitol briefly shuts down after nearby fire

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The US Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Monday went on brief lockdown due to a fire set by a homeless person, not violent attacks feared in the runup to inauguration day, Capitol Police said.

Download 6 MB

Washington fire and emergency medical services said that the fire has been extinguished.

There were no injuries, it said, adding, "This accounts for smoke that many have seen."

News Code 168729

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    Most Viewed